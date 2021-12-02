‘Coach Pry set the bar high’: Virginia Tech officially introduces new head football coach Brent Pry on Thursday

UPDATE 9:44 a.m.: Numerous Virginia Tech leaders turned out Thursday morning to officially introduce the new head football coach Brent Pry to Hokie Nation.

According to Virginia Tech Athletics Director Whit Babcock, Pry was the first one to be interviewed for the job and fit all the traits for the university’s ideal candidate. On top of that, Pry had Virginia roots and a strong connection with Virginia Tech.

Pry thanked his family — including his father, Jim Pry, a longtime college and high school coach — along with former Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer, Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster, and Penn State head coach James Franklin for being so supportive of his career over the years.

When it comes to recruitment, Pry plans to recruit heavily around Virginia, focusing on finding people who want to be at Virginia Tech and understand what the Hokies are all about.

Pry also highlighted the importance of maintaining relationships with former players, high school coaches, and the whole Hokie community.

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Just over two weeks after the departure of former head football coach Justin Fuente, Virginia Tech’s new coach, Brent Pry, flew into Blacksburg for his official introduction to the Hokie community Thursday morning.

Even though Pry served as defensive coordinator for Penn State before accepting the head coach position at Virginia Tech, he is no stranger to Hokie Nation.

Pry was a graduate assistant under former head coach Frank Beamer and defensive coordinator Bud Foster from 1995 to 1998.

In addition, of the 15 bowl games Pry coached in throughout his career, three were with Virginia Tech.

Many Hokie fans are excited Pry is rejoining the Blacksburg university’s athletics department, with some saying this choice could be the key to winning more games.

“I think what his plan is, how he plans on recruiting for Virginia Tech, he was here when we had some good success, so I think he has got a format for it for what he wants to do, and I think he’s probably figured it out,” Beamer told WFXR News.

Not only is Pry familiar with the Hokies, but he is also familiar with the southwest Virginia area. He is a 1988 state champion and a graduate of the former Lexington High School, which is now Rockbridge County High School.

“We are excited to welcome Coach Pry, Amy, and their family to Virginia Tech and the Blacksburg community,” Virginia Tech Athletic Director Babcock said. “I’m confident that Hokies everywhere will come together to embrace and support them as we enter this new chapter in the history of Virginia Tech Football.”

Virginia Tech announced Pry’s hiring on Tuesday, Nov. 30 after a two-week search for a new head football coach to replace Fuente, who separated from the Hokies after six seasons, going 43-31 in his time in Blacksburg.

Defensive line coach J.C. Price was named interim head coach for the football team on Nov. 16 and is set to remain in that role for Virginia Tech’s upcoming bowl game.

Pry says Price will stay on staff next season as the Hokies’ associate head coach and defensive coach.

The Hokies are currently 6-6 after their win over the University of Virginia in the Commonwealth Clash on Saturday, Nov. 27.

Pry will be formally introduced by Virginia Tech during a news conference at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2, which you can watch live by clicking here.