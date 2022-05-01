With their eighth win in a row coming against the Boston College Eagles, the Virginia Tech Hokies softball team has completed their season with the best record in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The Hokies, who finished the regular season at 21-2 in conference play and 39-6 overall, completed seven series sweeps over the course of the year and didn’t lose a single game by more than three points.

The Hokies are currently ranked No. 2 in the nation for softball, behind only the Oklahoma Sooners, who are currently 49-1 with three games left against No. 6 Oklahoma State.

Offensive production came from all over the Hokies’ lineup, with six players having recorded at least 20 RBIs and seven with at least four home runs.

Virginia Tech’s No. 1 spot in the ACC has earned them a bye in the upcoming conference tournament. They’ll play their first round at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 12.