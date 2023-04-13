BLACKSBURG, VA(WFXR) — The Virginia Tech omen’s basketball program making history earlier this week in the WNBA Draft as for the first time a pair of Hokies were picked in the same draftee. Kayana Traylor was drafted in the second round by the Chicago Sky. Traylor is excited about the opportunity to play in the WNBA. It is even more of a plus she is playing close to her home state of Indiana.

“It is definately surreal, that is a good word. Yeah it is exciting. That is the only word. I am super excited and super thankful. It will definately be nice. I will only be four hours away rather where I am from. So it will definately get back there a little bit closer. Rather than 7 hours,” said Traylor.

The second Hokie drafted was Taylor Soule as in the 3rd round the Minnesota Lynx selected her. Soule’s stock grew due to her play in the NCAA Tournament. She was excited when she got the word she was selected by the Lynx.

“I watched the draft and it was great because we got to watch our teammate Kayana Traylor get drafted that we were screaming and like tweeting for hear and like I saw my name pop up and I stood up and walked to the door and I looked at my teammates and they were screaming and hollering and I started crying I didn’t mean to it was an uncontrollable cry it was a great moment,” said Soule.

Both players will be heading to training camp to prepare for the upcoming season.