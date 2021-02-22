VMI Basketball Games with Furman and ETSU Are Canceled

LEXINGTON, Va. – Monday’s Southern Conference men’s basketball game between VMI and Furman in Greenville, South Carolina, and Wednesday’s game between ETSU and VMI in Lexington, Virginia, have been canceled due to positive COVID tests and quarantine requirements within VMI’s program, the league announced Monday.
 
VMI is next scheduled to visit Chattanooga on Saturday at 7 p.m.

