CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — University of Virginia Athletics held a news conference at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 regarding the shooting that took place on campus over the weekend.

Just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, UVA football players Lavel Davis, Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were shot and killed on a bus after it returned to campus from a field trip. The suspect, a former member of the team by the name of Christopher Darnell Jones, was arrested in Henrico County the next day.

U.Va. Athletic Director Carla Williams said that no decision has been made as to whether the Cavaliers will play in their upcoming game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 19.

READ MORE: U.Va. Athletics hold news conference after Charlottesville campus deadly shooting