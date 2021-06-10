100,000 Meals Campaign comes to a close

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — What if you were hungry? That’s the question that Puritan Cleaners and 8News are working to address by partnering up with Feed More for their 100,000 Meals Campaign.

After many in Central Virginia experienced food insecurity because of the pandemic last year, this year’s campaign was critical.

“Our goal was 100,000 meals, we came back after a year of COVID and this year I think we hit a home run,” 8News Meteorologist Matt DiNardo said. DiNardo has been highly involved in the campaign for the past 12 years.

Sara Moncrieff with Puritan Cleaners presented a check to Feed More and said they totaled 81,849 meals.

WRIC and Puritan Cleaners have been working on this campaign for more than a decade, trying to help serve families in Central Virginia.

“Being in an area like this with Feed More, Puritan and ABC 8, it’s a really rare partnership,” WRIC News Director Shane Moreland said.

Moreland explained that 8News is involved because this campaign is actually helping those who are wondering where their next meal will come from.