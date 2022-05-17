RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This year’s 100,000 Meals Campaign blew past our goal by more than 20,000 meals.

The yearly two-week campaign is organized as a partnership between 8News and Puritan Cleaners, benefiting Feed More, a hunger-relief organization that works with communities throughout Central Virginia.

Donations to Feed More help stock local food pantries, provide meals to children and ensure people who need food have a place to go for assistance.

100,000 Meals Campaign (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/WRIC)

This year, the 100,000 Meals Campaign raised more than 120,737 meals for Feed More. Every $1 donated was able to help provide four meals to a family in need.

The donations came from a multitude of places, including Open Arms Christian Child Development Center, NorthStar Academy, Goochland Cares, Providence Elementary School, A Puritan Cleaners Pizza Party and more!

8News would like to thank everybody who took part in donating to such a fantastic cause- we will see you again next year!