MECKLENBURG COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Every Wednesday, the team at the Mecklenburg Senior Citizens Center provides boxes full of groceries for those in need.

8News tagged along to help the team prepare boxes with foods ranging from canned goods to pasta. Each box provided enough food for recipients to make meals for a week.

“We do different programs,” said Yvonne Alexander, the Pantry Director at the Mecklenburg Senior Citizens Center. “The USDA program is through Feed More. And we do CSFP that is through Feed More.”

Janice Farrar, a resident of Mecklenburg County, was one of 300 people that came to the Mecklenburg Senior Citizens Center on Saturday, May 6.

(Photo: Matt DiNardo, 8News)

(Photo: Matt DiNardo, 8News)

(Photo: Matt DiNardo, 8News)

(Photo: Matt DiNardo, 8News)

(Photo: Matt DiNardo, 8News)

(Photo: Matt DiNardo, 8News)

(Photo: Matt DiNardo, 8News)

“I am a retired teacher, and I am a widow,” Farrar said. “I have one income coming in, and we have to live in this world where we have to adjust under a fixed income. And it is not easy to do.”

In November 2019, Feed More opened a warehouse in Mecklenburg due to the overwhelming need for assistance south of the Richmond area. Distribution Manager Corey Bass says that they have seen a 40% increase in food distribution since then.

“It is 35 to 40 agencies that we deliver to — including school markets, mobile pantries, senior citizens locations,” Bass told 8News.