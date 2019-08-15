13th annual WE CARE Festival is helping Richmond area kids get ready for the new school year

RICHMOND, Va.(WRIC) –The 13th Annual WE CARE Festival is offering lots of back-to-school activities and support all in one place. The festival will feature free haircuts, swim lessons, and free school supplies. They will also have health and wellness information, as well as blood pressure screenings. There will also be food, entertainment and bouncy houses for the kids.

The Festival is Saturday, August 17th from 10am to 2pm at Hotchkiss Field Community Center. You can learn more about the festival here.