RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 15th Annual Latin Jazz & Salsa Festival is happening this weekend at Byrd Park’s Dogwood Dell Amphitheater.

The event takes place on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is free to the public. The festival includes food, live music and other venders, as well as free parking.

The list of musicians include Herman Olivera, Rafael y Ortiz Y Tumbao Urbano All Stars, Kevin Davis, Beverly Perez and Mike Davidson & The Latin Jazz Messengers.

Dancers will also perform on the stage including the Salsa Guy, Latin Connection Dancers and Salsa with Boris. The dancers will also lead workshops for the public to try their own moves.

DJs performing sets include Rudy Rivera and William Estremera.

“The rhythm makes it happen,” said Luis Hidalgo, a radio DJ and the founder and CEO of the festival, “People are attracted to the event. It’s not just Latinos. Sixty percent of the people who attend are non-Latinos. I’m very proud. It crosses the lines of cultural experiences.”

The Latin Jazz & Salsa Festival is the last summer event being held at the Dogwood Dell for the year.