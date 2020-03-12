RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A Chesterfield church is doing its part to impact not only our community, but the world.

The 2020 Kingdom Advance Conference is an annual event which focuses on missions and how we partner with God both here and abroad to advance His Kingdom. Pastors and faith leaders from around the world will be in attendance for this global conversation, March 26-29, 2020 at Mt. Gilead Full Gospel International Ministries. The theme for this year is 2020: The Year of Vision, The Year of the Woman. The conference aims to empower, elevate, and edify women!

This year, Co-Pastor Elena Robertson of Mt. Gilead will be the keynote speaker for the kickoff service on Thursday. She leads the Women’s Ministry at Mt. Gilead, affectionately known as WOW (Women of the Word). This ministry provides nourishment, direction and support for the whole woman: spirit, soul, and body. Co-Pastor Elena is heavily involved in international missions. She has ministered in Brazil, Costa Rica, Ghana, Kenya, Thailand, and Uganda.

Although the conference sessions are specifically for women, this conference will bless men and children as well. There will be special presentations from the Mt. Gilead Dance and Performing Arts Ministries as well as powerful worship encounters with the Mt. Gilead Music Ministry. This year, the Northmead Mega Choir from Zambia will host a concert! On Saturday, the youth will have plenty to do! Kids, ages 5 to 10 will receive passports and experience life as a true missionary, traveling to different countries through mock mission trips. Youth, ages 11 to 17 will get an interactive history lesson on missions as they take part in a special seminary-themed course. Childcare for kids 10 years and younger will be available for Thursday night and Friday night sessions! We’re also offering childcare on Saturday for kids 24 weeks old to 4 years old.

Kingdom Advance Conference 2020

Mt. Gilead Full Gospel International Ministries

2501 Mt. Gilead Blvd.

North Chesterfield, VA 23235

Dates:

Thursday, March 26th – Sunday, March 29th

Thursday session: 6:00pm – 9:00pm

Friday session: 6:00pm – 9:00pm

Saturday session: 9:30am – 1:00pm

Sunday worship services: 9:00am – 11:00am and 11:30am – 1:30pm

For ticket information, click here. You can look through the schedule here.