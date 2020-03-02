2020 Richmond Children’s Business Fair features area ‘youthpreneurs’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– Kids in our area are doing some pretty remarkable things, and this year’s 2020 Richmond Children’s Business Fair will feature a lot of them!
Local youthpreneurs will have booths featuring their products–everything from books to clothing, toys, food, and drinks.
This year’s fair will have 70 youthpreneurs. You can see what they have to offer on Saturday, March 14th from 10am until 2pm at the Science Museum of Virginia’s Dewey Gottwald Center. The address is 2301 West Broad Street in Richmond.
Here’s a list of the youthpreneurs that will be there:
Dog Treats
Science with Desiyiah
Cool Kids Science RVA
Naturally Beautiful
Keep It Cute, Sis
My Lipgloss by Lauren
Carousel Skin
Trippy Moon Cosmetics
B 2 Smooth
Scrub A Dub Dub
The Glamm Collection
Glossy Goddess
Jada Dream Cream
Touched By J
KC Cosmetics
Tiara Nicole Candles
Mari’s Mailbox Post Painting
Henderson Home Crafts
Zayla’s Quilts & More
Ankh Kreations
E’lize Enterprises
Fearfully & Wonderfully Made
Morr Props. Art. Cosplay
Laila & Shay
Skye Bird’s Mindful Corner
Kayla’s Creations
Simply Inspired
Lots of Hugs & Kisses
West Family
Kenzie Inspires Travel
Be Creative Bead Designs by Aaris K.
Twin Creations
JC Creations 2
Exotic Rainbow Gems
The Roasted Bean
Cameron’s Kitchen
Chowtime
Breezzy’s Lemonade
Tink’s Organic Lemonade
Ami’s Snow Cones
Sol’s Simple Sweets
Diddle’s Treats
A Sense of Chocolate
Reign & Taij’s Homemade Lemonade
Nae & Nai Mocktails by the J Bar
Aroma Bakery
Zolicous
Sisterly Sweets LLC
Dallas’ Cotton Candy
Yana’s Treat Shoppe
V&P (Veggie n Pasta)
Self-Control Clothing
The After Party
CDC/NLN
K & J Designs
M & M Creative Arts
Jacory’s Drawing Time
Smiley Crafts
T. Moore Creations
Autumn Ocean Creations
Trippy Moon Arts
Creations
Kele’s and Kota’s Artful Creations
Eli’s Creative Cards
Fun Rocks
Dreamy Slimes
Dre’s Art
Keaira’s Name & Bead Bracelet
Lauren’s Library
E. A. Cherry
C. Miller Publishing
Jazzy J’s Creations LLC
Beads by Bella
I’m So Charming
Zoey’s Charms
Judy’s Jewels
DIY Reese and Bro
Bracelets by Marissa
Learn more about the 2020 Richmond Children’s Business Fair here.