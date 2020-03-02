2020 Richmond Children’s Business Fair features area ‘youthpreneurs’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– Kids in our area are doing some pretty remarkable things, and this year’s 2020 Richmond Children’s Business Fair will feature a lot of them!

Local youthpreneurs will have booths featuring their products–everything from books to clothing, toys, food, and drinks.

This year’s fair will have 70 youthpreneurs. You can see what they have to offer on Saturday, March 14th from 10am until 2pm at the Science Museum of Virginia’s Dewey Gottwald Center. The address is 2301 West Broad Street in Richmond.

Here’s a list of the youthpreneurs that will be there:

Dog Treats

Science with Desiyiah

Cool Kids Science RVA

Naturally Beautiful

Keep It Cute, Sis

My Lipgloss by Lauren

Carousel Skin

Trippy Moon Cosmetics

B 2 Smooth

Scrub A Dub Dub

The Glamm Collection

Glossy Goddess

Jada Dream Cream

Touched By J

KC Cosmetics

Tiara Nicole Candles

Mari’s Mailbox Post Painting

Henderson Home Crafts

Zayla’s Quilts & More

Ankh Kreations

E’lize Enterprises

Fearfully & Wonderfully Made

Morr Props. Art. Cosplay

Laila & Shay

Skye Bird’s Mindful Corner

Kayla’s Creations

Simply Inspired

Lots of Hugs & Kisses

West Family

Kenzie Inspires Travel

Be Creative Bead Designs by Aaris K.

Twin Creations

JC Creations 2

Exotic Rainbow Gems

The Roasted Bean

Cameron’s Kitchen

Chowtime

Breezzy’s Lemonade

Tink’s Organic Lemonade

Ami’s Snow Cones

Sol’s Simple Sweets

Diddle’s Treats

A Sense of Chocolate

Reign & Taij’s Homemade Lemonade

Nae & Nai Mocktails by the J Bar

Aroma Bakery

Zolicous

Sisterly Sweets LLC

Dallas’ Cotton Candy

Yana’s Treat Shoppe

V&P (Veggie n Pasta)

Self-Control Clothing

The After Party

CDC/NLN

K & J Designs

M & M Creative Arts

Jacory’s Drawing Time

Smiley Crafts

T. Moore Creations

Autumn Ocean Creations

Trippy Moon Arts

Creations

Kele’s and Kota’s Artful Creations

Eli’s Creative Cards

Fun Rocks

Dreamy Slimes

Dre’s Art

Keaira’s Name & Bead Bracelet

Lauren’s Library

E. A. Cherry

C. Miller Publishing

Jazzy J’s Creations LLC

Beads by Bella

I’m So Charming

Zoey’s Charms

Judy’s Jewels

DIY Reese and Bro

Bracelets by Marissa

Learn more about the 2020 Richmond Children’s Business Fair here.