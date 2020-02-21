2020 Track Laps for Charity: Drive around Richmond Raceway for a great cause

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Have you ever dreamed of driving laps around Richmond Raceway? Now’s your chance to do it for a great cause! The Bair Foundation is teaming up with Richmond Raceway to bring the 2020 Track Laps for Charity–a fundraiser for the Bair Foundation.

The Bair Foundation is a non profit Christian therapeutic foster care agency that provides loving, safe homes for local foster children and teens.

Participants have the chance to drive 5 laps around Richmond Raceway in their own cars for just $20! There will also be food, games, and more.

You can sign up ahead of time, or drop in the day of the event. It’s happening at Richmond Raceway March 22nd from 1-4pm.

Here’s more information about what the Bair Foundation does here in our area: https://www.facebook.com/TheBairFoundationVA/ .