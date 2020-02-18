2020 Young Leaders Empowerment Explosion

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – There are many pathways a young man or woman can take to achieve success. They could go to college or learn a valuable skill or trade. The future is what you make of it and the ‘Young Leaders Empowerment Explosion’ is providing and array of resources to help.

The event will be held Saturday, February 22nd from 9am to 2pm at Meadowbrook High School, 4901 Cogbill Road, North Chesterfield.

The event is free and serves people ages 9 to 24 with a job fair along with an array of workshops, speakers, resources, and fun activities.

There will also be scholarships handed out on site.

Organizers recommend that you bring multiple copies of transcripts, ACT/SAT scores, letters of recommendation, a resume and an essay entitled’ Why I want to attend college.’

Attendees can also get resume help.

Employers will be on site to interview and offer jobs to attendees.

Some of the employers taking part include: Chesterfield Police, Regal Theater, King’s Dominion, Military, Sheriff’s Departments and much more.

The workshops will address a wide range of topics including but not limited to: Girls to Womanhood, Boys to Manhood, Drug Addiction, STEM, Robotics, scholarship application assistance, Communication and Writing, Entrepreneurship, Money Management, Health and Wellness Truck, School Safety, Bullying, Voter registration and Education, Restoration of Rights, Financial Aid Workshops, College and Military Recruiters, Dress for Success, and Knowing your Rights.

A children’s station will be set up for young kids with games and activities.

Dental care will also be provided on site.

There will be food and door prizes and a lot of fun, including the Best 804 Rapper Contest! Bring your own original rap for entry!

For more information, you can register here.