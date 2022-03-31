RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The annual Richmond Greek Festival is canceled for the second year in a row.

“Out of an abundance of caution, supply chain limitations, and other concerns, we have decided to not hold the 2022 Richmond Greek Festival scheduled for June 2-5,” the event’s organizers said in a press statement.

Instead, a more low-profile event is planned for September 22-24 that will feature a drive-through and the option for seated dining inside the Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Richmond.

The festival was also canceled in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Originally known as the Richmond Grecian Festival, the Cathedral has hosted the event since 1976, introducing Greek food and culture to residents in the Richmond area over the years. The festival is highly popular among Richmonders, who consider it one of the city’s major cultural affairs.

Please check the Festival’s website and social media for updates on the event.