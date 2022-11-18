RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Richmond Holiday Light Show returns on Friday, Nov. 18, starting a 5 p.m. at the Richmond Raceway. The event will run though New Year’s Eve.

There will be dozens of dazzling lights and larger-than-life holiday-themed displays across the Richmond Raceway. Visitors are invited to gather their family and friends in their car and tune in to the synchronized light show on their radio as they drive through the event.

The show will begin at Richmond Raceway’s Gate 7, located at 4690 Carolina Avenue, and span for more than one mile. They will also provided your car with a Santa hat, light up necklace, and a candy cane to make your experience even more jolly!

You can find how to purchase tickets here.