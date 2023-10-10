CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The 2023 Haunted Woods and Fall Festival will be hosted by the Chesterfield Police Activities League this Friday, Oct. 13.

The family-friendly Halloween festival, presented by LifeStyle Home Builders in the Mid-Lothian Mines Park, is in partnership with Chesterfield Parks and Rec with help from local vendors and volunteers.

The festival will run from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and is for all ages, according to Chesterfield County. It will be held at 13301 N. Woolridge Road in Midlothian.

The event features PG-13-rated Haunted Woods tours scheduled to begin every 10 minutes from 7:50 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The tour costs $20 to participate.