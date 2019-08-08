$20K worth of scholarships available for RPS apprenticeship program students

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Some students at the Richmond Technical Center will have the chance to earn scholarships this summer.

The Sikh Association of Central Virginia is providing $20,000 in scholarships to Adult Apprenticeship Education Program students at the center.

RPS Community Partnership Coordinator Grady Hart told 8News anyone over the age of 18 who has their high school diploma or GED is welcome to apply. They are especially encouraging recent graduates of RPS to apply.

“The Sikh Association of Central Virginia has generously offered these funds in partnership with Richmond Public Schools to any interested students, regardless of their faith or background, to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Devji,” Hart said.

The apprenticeship program offerings include vocational training in areas including plumbing, electrical, cosmetology, health science, and mechanics, among others. Hart says there’s an under-supply of these types of professionals and many trades companies across the region are having difficulty hiring and retaining talented employees.

The application deadline for the scholarships is Sunday, Aug 18. Recipients will be chosen before the start of the fall semester.

More and information and the link to apply can be found here.