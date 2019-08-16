29th Annual festival celebrates African American folklife in RVA

RICHMOND, Va.(WRIC)– The 29th Annual Down Home Family Reunion is a celebration of African American folklife. Sponsored by Elegba Folklore Society, the event will feature music, dance, food and family friendly fun. There’s a Heritage market as well as interactive exhibits. The first Down Home Family Reunion was held back in 1990. The festival is Saturday, August 17th at Abner Clay Park. It runs from 4-11 pm. You can learn more about the events and schedule by clicking here.

More on Elegba Folklore Society: Elegba, from the Yoruba cosmology of West Africa, is an Orisa or intercessor who opens the roads, bringing clarity out of confusion. The Elegba Folklore Society is a year-round, lively celebration of African and African American culture. Enjoy art and imports in our cultural center. Sway with our performance company in the warmth and feel of an African village. Awaken your spirit! Or, participate in a guided heritage tour along the trail of enslaved Africans and of other notable sites. The Capital City Kwanzaa Festival, Down Home Family Reunion, a Celebration of African American Folk Life, and Juneteenth, A Freedom Celebration are events that have delighted audiences for 23 years. The Society offers the best in African Diasporic cultural experiences, promoting an understanding of the present by valuing the past.