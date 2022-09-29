RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A popular annual festival held in the streets of Richmond’s Jackson Ward has been canceled due to inclement weather — though the festival’s headliner will still be performing in the city.

Venture Richmond, the organizers of the 2nd Street Festival that was set to take place Oct. 1 and 2, announced Thursday morning that the organization had made the “incredibly difficult” decision to cancel the festival.

“Like many, the Venture Richmond Events team has watched Ian for days, hoping that it would not be the massive and potentially deadly weather event that it clearly is,” said Erika Gay, marketing and communications manager for Venture Richmond in an email. “While we are extremely lucky to be a few states away from the serious issues Florida is facing, we also know that this weekend promises uncertain amounts of rainfall and potential wind gusts for our area.”

Gay said the organizers consulted meteorologists, vendors, security and others, and determined it would not be safe to hold the event this weekend.

“We must put the safety of our patrons, artists, vendors, contractors, and staff foremost,” said Gay in the email.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency for Virginia in anticipation of the storm reaching the Commonwealth. Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm and is expected to bring rain to the Richmond area throughout the weekend.

Although the festival will not take place, its headliner will still be performing in Richmond this weekend. Grandmaster Flash will be performing at the Hippodrome Theater on 2nd Street in Jackson Ward. Doors for the free show are set to open at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1.