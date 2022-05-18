RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two of Richmond’s most popular events are set to make their return this fall in the city: The 2nd Street Festival and the Richmond Folk Festival.

The 2nd Street Festival, in partnership with the City of Richmond, is October 1 through Oct. 2 and takes place in the historic Jackson Ward neighborhood.

The Richmond folk Festival, in partnership with the National Council for the Traditional Arts and the City of Richmond, takes place Oct. 7 through Oct. 9 along Downtown Richmond’s riverfront.

“Venture Richmond Events is proud to produce these two festivals that have brought so much attention to two Downtown neighborhoods – Jackson Ward and the Riverfront,” said Stephen Lecky, director of events for Venture Richmond. “Both the 2nd Street Festival and the Richmond Folk Festival are economic drivers bringing a combined 200,000+ people Downtown and generating $39.5 million in economic impact annually. With six stages along the Riverfront and four stages in Jackson Ward, these two events that are only a week apart, showcase world class entertainment, food, arts and culture in Downtown.”