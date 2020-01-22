3rd annual ‘Night for Scott’ brings awareness to substance abuse

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — ‘A Night for Scott’ is back for its third year, and will be bigger and better than ever. After losing her twin brother Scott to an accidental overdose in 2017, Jill Cichowicz wanted to find a way to honor her brother, so she started “A Night for Scott”. The proceeds go to the Scott Zebrowski Scholarship Fund at the McShin Foundation. The McShin foundation is a local recovery resource foundation. The night is to bring awareness to addiction and substance abuse, while raising money that stays local to the Richmond area.

The 3rd Annual Night for Scott is Saturday, February 15th from 6-10pm at the Salisbury Country Club in Midlothian. The night features guest speakers Delegate John Bell from Loudoun County, Patsy Tucker who will talk about her personal journey with addiction, and music from The Vertigos. There will also be a live auctioneer, a 50/50 raffle, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and dessert.

Buy your tickets and learn more about the event at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/3rd-annual-a-night-for-scott-tickets-71387924203?aff=ebdssbdestsearch