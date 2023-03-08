RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Performing Art Alliance’s (RPAA) 4th Annual Women Take the Stage event will take to the Carpenter Theatre in late March.

The event features a handful of esteemed female panelists — Dana Fox, Hollee Freeman, PhD, and Erica D. Porter aka “Jungle Grrrl” — and community-known moderator and emcee — Kelli Lemon and 8News’ own Good Morning Richmond Anchor, Delaney Hall, respectively.

The guest speaker, comedian, writer, author and Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School alum, Sarah Shaefer, is set to deliver an “empowering discussion on the theme of “GOING UP!” – unlocking your potential, defeating your hecklers, and developing a thick skin.”

This year’s event takes place at the Dominion Energy Center’s Carpenter Theatre on March 27 at 4 p.m. Tickets start at $100 and can be bought online here. Tickets will include complimentary parking, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres and seating at the event. VIP meet and greet tickets are also available.

Women Take The Stage

Women Take the Stage is hosted annually by RPAA’s Women’s Leadership Council with the hopes of extending its message of positivity and uplifting women to their full potential throughout the community. The Council hopes the outreach will “further its commitment to diverse programming, arts education and the preservation of historic venues.”

The organization says proceeds will benefit the BrightLights Education Initiatives of RPAA.