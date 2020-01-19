5 things you can do to celebrate MLK Day of Service

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — To celebrate and honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., 8News has compiled a list of things you can do on MLK Day of Service.

MLK Day is celebrated on the third Monday of every January. It is the only federal holiday that encourages all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities.

MLK Day of Service 2020 at East End Cemetery

Get out there and volunteer at the East End Cemetery. You can help transform the space by ‘clearing overgrowth while uncovering Richmond’s history.’ Meet at the cemetery by 9 a.m. More details here.

VCU MLK Celebration Week

The VCU African-American Alumni Council will be hosting a week-long celebration to honor Dr. King. The MLK, Jr. Celebration returns to VCU for a seventh year from Sunday, January 19 to Saturday, January 25, 2020. During this week there will be several community talks and service opportunities. Check out the full details here.

MLK Day of Service: Meal Packing at Rise Against Hunger

If you are looking for a way to celebrate King Day with your kids, you can pack meals to end hunger. The Rotary Club of Church Hill’s goal is to pack more than 1,000 meals during MLK day. Can you help make it happen? Sign up to volunteer or make a donation here.

7th Annual MLK Community Day: ‘Mind Your Mind’ with Miss Community Clovia

Join Miss Community Clovia at the Black History Museum & Cultural Center from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. for a walkthrough and reflection. National and local speakers will be in attendance including, Wallo267, Disney’s Real Marvel Hero Elijah Lee, RapUnzel from Jermaine Dupree’s the Rap Game, Cameron Bertrand Of V.I.P, Dj Boss Lady J, and Dr Shedrick McCall. To register for this free event, click here.

MLK Celebration at Virginia Union University

Living the Dream INC will host a Mass Meeting at 10 a.m. at the Sixth Baptist Church in Richmond. The program is set to feature a one-woman show about Harriet Tubman and honor local youth.

LATEST HEADLINES