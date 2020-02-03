5 ways to celebrate Black History Month around RVA

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — February is here and that means Black History Month is in full effect! Take a look at some events hosted throughout Richmond to celebrate black history and culture.

Black History Month Tour

Tour the temporary exhibition ‘Determined: The 400 Year Struggle for Black Equality’ as a way to celebrate Black History Month. The exhibition examines the long history of black Americans and their fight for freedom.

Where: Virginia Museum of History & Culture

When: Saturday, February 8, 15, 22 & 29 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Cost: $10

Restore Historic Evergreen Cemetery of many Richmond African American leaders

Volunteer with the Enrichmond Foundation to clean-up the Historic Evergreen Cemetery in Richmond’s East End. The cemetery is the resting place for many Richmond African American leaders like Maggie L. Walker. The clean-up will include clearing overgrowth, debris, grave markers, and grave marker recording.

Where: Historic Evergreen Cemetery

When: Saturday, February 8, 15 & 22 from 9 am. to 12 p.m.

Cost: Free

Ages 12 & up

Hand-Made in RVA

Celebrate Black history month with some of RVA’s most talented people. Enjoy art, spoken word, food, and performances!

Where: The HEALing Hub

When: Sunday, February 23 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free, tips & donations accepted

African American Read-In at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

Enjoy poetry readings throughout the galleries of the VMFA told by notable Richmonders. The VMFA is hosting events celebrating black Americans all month. Check out a full list of events here.

Where: Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (VMFA)

When: Thursday, February 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Bus Trip to the National Museum of African American History & Culture

Take a day trip to Washington D.C. to visit the MLK Memorial and the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Where: Washington D.C.

When: Sunday, March 8 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cost: $65

Know of any Black History Month events going on? Let us know by sending us an email to news@wric.com.

