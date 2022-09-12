GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A colorful race to support and raise funds for awareness of depression and suicide youth is coming to Goochland County next month.

Flyer photo from Goochland County Parks and Recreation Department

The Goochland County Parks and Recreation Department partnered with the Matthew Smiles Foundation to create the 5k Color Run in the county.

According to the foundation, Matthew Cabral was “a young boy that was full of life and love.” The Cabral family lost Matthew to suicide in December 2020.

The Cabral family founded the Matthew “Smiles” Foundation to help raise awareness for a significant cause – to help those struggling with depression and suicidal thoughts.

The funds raised from the race will be donated to the foundation.

What you need to know about the race

DATE : October 15, 2022

: October 15, 2022 LOCATION : Hidden Rock Park – 1920 Hidden Rock Lane, Maidens, Va. 23102

: Hidden Rock Park – 1920 Hidden Rock Lane, Maidens, Va. 23102 CHECK-IN TIME : 7 a.m. through 7:45 a.m.

: 7 a.m. through 7:45 a.m. RACE TIME : 8 a.m.

: 8 a.m. PRICE: $30.00

If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, you are asked to email Angelia Miller at amiller@goochlandva.us.