CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers has announced a 5K run/walk in October.

The 5K, “Light Up the Night Against Crime,” will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7 at White Bank Park, located at 400 White Bank Road in Colonial Heights.

Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 7 and the run/walk will begin at 7 p.m.

Proceeds for the event will benefit the Crime Solvers organization, which is a resource for citizens to anonymously provide tips on crimes as well as receive rewards if their tips lead to an arrest.

Anyone looking for more information on the 5K can visit the Crime Solvers’ website.