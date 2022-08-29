RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Seven-year-old Javi, who was diagnosed with cancer, has always loved watching firefighters from his home in Hanover County.

This week, Javi got a special surprise at City Stadium before a Richmond Kickers game as he was sworn in as a member of the Hanover County Fire-EMS Department.

“We will do some live fire training with him, teach him to use a fire extinguisher and he will ride around with our friends in engine company 410 for the day,” said Chief Williams of the Hanover Fire Department.

Here are some photos from Javi’s day at Richmond’s City Stadium: