RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Seven-year-old Javi, who was diagnosed with cancer, has always loved watching firefighters from his home in Hanover County.
This week, Javi got a special surprise at City Stadium before a Richmond Kickers game as he was sworn in as a member of the Hanover County Fire-EMS Department.
“We will do some live fire training with him, teach him to use a fire extinguisher and he will ride around with our friends in engine company 410 for the day,” said Chief Williams of the Hanover Fire Department.