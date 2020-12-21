85-year-old Chesterfield man sings virtual Christmas carols to uplift his community

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An 85-year-old man living in the Brandermill community is spreading holiday cheer with his love of singing Christmas carols.

William Cantrell — or as his friends call him, ‘Bill’ — has been singing since his days as a star in his a cappella high school choir.

Bill worked the vast majority of his career in the oil industry throughout various companies and retired in 1994 but never lost his love for singing.

Performing in several plays over the decades at various venues like the Brandermill community theater, Bill learned it was his truest form of self-expression.

“I love singing and I love Christmas music. ‘O Holy Night’ is one of my favorites.” William ‘Bill’ Cantrell

Bill said he has been staying inside since the pandemic began earlier this year but that didn’t stop him from sharing his voice with his Facebook friends.

When he’s not singing, he is out walking with his wife, Virginia — but might hit a note or two on their daily stroll.

