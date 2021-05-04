8News Anchor Talya Cunningham hosts virtual Make-A-Wish telethon

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News Anchor Talya Cunningham interviewed CEO of Make-A-Wish Sheri Lambert live on Good Morning Richmond.

Lambert said that a wish is a transformational moment not just for the child battling a critical illness but their family as well.

“The child has something to look forward to until that wish is granted,” Lambert said.

Lambert said during COVID-19 they have been granting some very unique wishes. Many kids have had to reimagine their wishes since there are no travel wishes at this time.

“We have been granting some she-shed wishes, we’ve been doing a lot of shopping sprees that are virtual, we’ve also done some playsets.”

So far this year, Make-A-Wish has granted 65 wishes.

WATCH: Talya Cunningham checks-in with Make-A-Wish