HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — 8News is proudly partnering with the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Richmond Chapter, in their annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s for another year.

This year’s walk is taking place at Libby Mill Midtown, starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. with an opening ceremony at 9:30 a.m.

8News Anchors Deanna Allbrittin and Eric Philips are hosting the opening ceremony and will MC the walk. Other familiar faces like Delaney Hall, John Rogers, Heather Hope and Matt DiNardo will also be joining in.

Credit: 8News Credit: 8News

“It’s a really great day to honor their loved ones or just be involved in the community,” Madison Wilkins, Director of Development for the Greater Richmond chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, told 8News. “We haven’t been able to do these in a few years, so we’re really excited for a big crowd.”

This year’s fundraising goal is $600,000, with funds going directly to Alzheimer’s research, programs and support.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is held in more than 600 communities across the nation.

Learn more about the Walk to End Alzheimer’s here.