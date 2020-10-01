8News Fall Guide: Things to do in Central Virginia this season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As the leaves start to change color, you might be looking for an event to put you in the fall spirit. Don’t worry we have got you covered with the most exciting, fun-packed events happening in our area this fall.

Oct-Nov. — Apple picking at Carter Mountain Orchard

There’s plenty to do at Carter Mountain Orchard! Take a drive to Charlottesville and enjoy a safe day out picking apples, sipping Bold Rock and eating apple cider donuts! Due to the pandemic, you must buy tickets in advance. The orchard is also offering a scenic drive-thru for those who want to enjoy this fall event without leaving their car. Tickets and info here.

Apple selection at Carter Mountain Orchard

Oct-Nov. — Family Movie Night at the Pumpkin Patch!

Every Friday night in the field right next to Tom Leonard’s Farmers Market there will be a screening of your favorite Halloween movies! Movies start at 7 p.m. Click here for a list of movies playing.

Oct.-Nov. — Blood Lake Haunted Trail at Windy Hill

Blood Lake in Midlothian is hosting two new outdoor trails full of creatures, tricks and traps to keep the haunt alive. There will be full scares with actors on Fridays and Saturdays in October!

Oct-Nov. — The Pumpkin Patch at Gallmeyer Farms

The Pumpkin Patch is open! You can pick your own pumpkins between 1 and 1,000 pounds. Enjoy fall activities at the farm: hayrides, spooky house tours, the straw bale maze, and the romping pile.

No matter what color you like, whether it be green, orange, yellow or white, pumpkins are growing in abundance at local farms.



Oct.-Nov. — Halloween Harvest at Busch Gardens

“Treats by day and trickery by night!” Go have Halloween fun at Busch Gardens. This all-new special event features the parks fifteen iconic roller coasters and rides, contactless trick-or-treating for the kids, a pumpkin scavenger hunt and Halloween scares with social distancing. More info here.

Oct. 1 — artoberVA 2020

Throughout the month of October, CultureWorks will be celebrating the arts and culture of Richmond and the tri-cities area. The month-long celebration will kick off with a virtual happy hour on Thursday, October 1. Here’s the Zoom Happy Hour link.

Oct. 2 — Bossa Brazil Jazz and Smash Burgers at the Farm

Smash burgers and jazz? It’s a no brainer! Spend your Friday night at the farm. Bossa Brazil Jazz will be playing at the Courthouse Creek Cider farm from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Oct. 3 — 2nd Street Festival Goes Virtual in 2020!

This year’s 2nd Street Festival will be hosted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2nd Street Festival will celebrate the downtown Jackson Ward community with new musical performances, favorite artists from past festivals, cooking demonstrations, virtual tours, neighborhood testimonials, fun family activities, and more. Watch the festival here.

The 2nd Street Festival in Richmond celebrates the historic Jackson Ward community.

Oct. 3 — Oktoberfest Beers & Brats Pop-Up

Calling all foodies! Hardywood Park Craft Brewery is hosting an Oktoberfest Beers & Brats Pop-Up with Hardywood Concept Chef Joe Sparatta from Heritage and Southbound restaurants in Richmond. This is an event you don’t want to miss.

Oct. 3 — Harvest Moon Celebration

The Courthouse Creek Cider in Maidens will be celebrating the Harvest Moon with a festival. Sip fall-inspired cocktails and relax while listening to the ‘Last Chance Cowboys.’ Click here for more details.

Oct. 3 — Oktoberfest at Garden Grove Brewing

Head over to Garden Gove Brewing to celebrate the world’s greatest Volkfest, Oktoberfest! The brewery will also be releasing their Oktoberfest along with a few more German-style biers. This event is first-come, first-served.

Oct. 9 — Camp COTU

Are you ready for a new themed beer garden? Center of the Universe Brewing is opening “Camp COTU” which features seven gas fire pits, camping chairs, lanterns, a covered stage, and more! The camp will host “Campfire Stories” every Saturday.

Camp COTU is coming to Ashland!

Oct. 9-Oct. 10 — Richmond Folk Festival

One of Virginia’s largest events is bringing you a virtual experience. The Richmond Folk Festival has set aside blocks of time including television, live streaming, and radio for your entertainment. Visit the Richmond Folk Festival’s website, Facebook or Youtube page to livestream the event.

The Richmond Folk Festival will happen virtually this year.

Oct. 10 — Gourds, Goblets and Ghouls Festival 2020

This fall activity is for the whole family to enjoy. There will be live music, hay rides, pumpkin picking, a corn maze and more. The Red Vein Haunted House will be open and ready to scare! Several ticket options are available.

Oct. 17 — Fall Harvest Tailgate Event featuring Cobalt Whiskey

Enjoy a socially distant fun and unique event at the Hanover Vegetable Farm this season! The farm will be hosting a fall harvest tailgate with the capacity of up to 80 cars. The afternoon will feature wine, food and music from local country band Cobalt Whiskey. Get your tickets here.

Oct. 23-Nov. 8 — Garden Glow at Maymont

Don’t miss out on a light-filled journey through Maymont. This year’s location will highlight the historic architecture and gardens around Maymont Mansion. Don’t miss this breathtaking light display. Tickets go on sale on October 1, space is limited.

Oct. 24 — Switch Presents: A Halloween Drag Brunch

‘Time to get a little witchy!’ Switch RVA is hosting a Halloween Drag Brunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on October 24. Limited seats are available. View the menu and find more information here.

Oct. 31 — Brambly Park Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest

Are you ready for the cutest Halloween event? Brambly Park and the Richmond SPCA are joining forces to bring you a dog costume contest — “Howl-O-Ween.”

Oct. 31 — Día de los Muertos

Celebrate the Mexican holiday of Day of the Dead with The Richmond Symphony with a performance by the Latin Ballet of Virginia. You can Livestream or see this event in person. The concert will be presented in both English and Spanish. Find more info here.

Oct. 31 — Halloween on the Farm

Grab your kids and head on over to Red Barn Farm for Halloween fun! There will be face painting, candy and fun for the entire family. If you bring a five-pound bag of candy you get a free bucket of barnyard food to fed the animals. Tickets are $8.