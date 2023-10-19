RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The hit Broadway show, Frozen, is thawing hearts this week at the Altria Theater in Richmond, and 8News got a look behind the scenes to see how a talented wardrobe team brings the Disney film to life on stage.

With more than 800 performances of the touring show under their belt, the hardworking team is in charge of fixing, maintaining and organizing more than 150 costumes on a daily basis.

“Being able to bring them to life is what Disney is so, so great at,” Meredith Scott, wardrobe supervisor told 8News.

Scott explains one of their most prized pieces is the iconic gown Elsa, the ice queen, wears at the end of Act I.

“It’s our most beloved piece,” she explained. “It’s the thing we probably spend the most hours on.”

Elsa’s ice dress has over 10,000 stones, which takes one person 42 days to bead. The entirety of the costume includes 954 sew-on stones, 10,800 crystal beads and 3,600 Lochrosen crystals.

Scott explains ordering a new gown takes careful consideration.

“So, when we order a new one, we do not do it lightly, and we do it with as much notice as we can because they are hand beaded, [and] hand stoned.”

The 154 costumes audiences can see on stage feature nearly 30 different kinds of faux fur and fabrics from 17 countries as many draw inspiration from traditional Norwegian and Scandinavian clothing.

Shipping the gowns and costumes from city to city for the touring Broadway show is also no easy feat. Large boxes are used to transport costumes across the country, but the gowns require special care.

“The ice dress in particular never hangs up because it puts too much pressure on the mesh in the shoulders of the bodice, so, it always lays flat,” Scott said, “It’s always wrapped in fabric, and it’s treated very, very carefully.”

Even the gown Anna wears gets the royal treatment.

“The petticoat, we also have a very special way that we flip it upside down and travel it so it doesn’t get squished, but also doesn’t take up, you know, an entire box,” Scott explained.

Frozen is now playing at the Altria Theater through Sunday, Oct. 22.