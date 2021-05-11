8News interviews Christine Simmons ahead of RPAA’s ‘Women Take the Stage’ event

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Chief Operating Officer of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Christine Simmons, will headline RPAA’s 2nd annual ‘Women Take the Stage’ event along with other distinguished Richmond area women.

The virtual event will be streamed live from the Carpenter Theater at Dominion Energy Center on Monday, May 17 at 12 p.m.

‘Women Take the Stage’ is hosted by the Richmond Performing Arts Alliance’s Women’s Leadership Council. This year’s theme is “Living Unapologetically.”

In a one-on-one interview with Christine Simmons, 8News Anchor Katie Dupree asked what her message was to young women on how to live unapologetically.

Christine Simmons will be headlining PAA’s 2nd annual ‘Women Take the Stage’ event in Richmond. (Photo provided by Simmons)

“How do we get to young girls, and young boys as well, early on so that they stop apologizing? That we live our fullest life–and that includes all of our flaws because we are all perfectly flawed in the way that we are supposed to be, so what are those tactics so that we can take that and apply it to our careers, our journeys and our life? And that’s kind of the approach of what we’ll talk about at the event,” Simmons said.

8News Anchor Katie Dupree will be moderating a panel discussion including Christine Simmons, the chief operating officer of the Academy of the Motion Picture Arts and Sciences; Eva DeVirgilis, an award-winning playwright, actress, and makeup artist; Stephanie J. Gilliard, Esq., the vice president and legal affairs/general counsel to Virginia Colonial Downs Group, LLC; and Lisa Ruggles, senior vice president of Analytics, Research and News with CoStar Group.

Proceeds from this event will benefit RPAA’s BrightLights Education Initiatives. Reserve a ticket for the event here.