CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A birdie on the green. A triple bogey on the fundraising balance sheets.

The 3rd Annual “Fairways for Scott” golf tournament, held at Magnolia Green Golf Club in Chesterfield, sold out early in its quest to raise awareness of substance use disorder and raise money for recovery programs across central Virginia.

8News Anchor Deanna Allbrittin helped kick off the event, organized by 2 End the Stigma, an organization 8News has partnered with for several years.

StormTracker8 Meteorologist Matt DiNardo not only hit the links as part of a foursome playing throughout the day and helping to raise money — he also emceed the evening reception and raffle.

Photo: Shane Moreland, 8News

2 End the Stigma was founded by Jill Cichowicz after her twin brother died of a fentanyl overdose in 2017. Cichowicz now works year-round as a substance use disorder and recovery advocate, and was also appointed to Governor Younkin’s Substance Abuse Services Council this summer.