8News’ Ultimate Holiday List: Things to do in Central Virginia this season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The coronavirus has impacted much of this year, and the winter holiday season is no exception. While things may look a little different there are still plenty of ways to get into the holiday spirit.

Here’s how you can celebrate in our area:

Nov. 12-15 — InLight Richmond

1708 Gallery’s 13th annual InLight Richmond’s is a public exhibition of multimedia light-based artworks across the city. In response to COVID-19, this year’s theme is Safety and Accountability. For more information about specific locations click here. Free.

Nov. to Dec. 24 — Photos with Santa Claus at Southpark Mall

Santa will be visiting Southpark Mall near Macy’s for photos and to listen to your Christmas list wishes. This will be a contactless event with families sitting six feet away to ensure social distancing.

Photos will be available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday, noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas eve. It will be closed on Nov. 30 and Dec. 7. You can make an online reservation here.

Nov. 27-29 — 43rd Annual Model Railroad Show

Explore seven different train displays, make a conductor hat and enjoy many other fun activities at this year’s show. Tickets are $13.50 to $15.50; you can purchase tickets and find more information online here.

Nov. 30 to Jan. 6 — Gingerbread Design Competition

The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design will have entries for its Gingerbread Design Competition on display on the first floor. The museum is located at 2501 Monument Avenue. You can find more information online here.

Dec. 4 — RVA Illuminates

Light up the downtown skyline with 8News during a time-honored Richmond tradition. This year 8News will be providing live complete coverage of performances, uplifting stories, and the official lighting at 6 p.m. This is a virtual event. For more info, click here.

Dec. 5 — Movies on Brown’s Island

Get in the holiday spirit with a classic Christmas movie, “Elf.” The showing will be presented by Venture Richmond at Brown’s Island. All you have to do is bring your own blankets and chairs and find a socially distant sport on the island. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased in advance.

Dec. 5 to 27 — Taste of the Season

This is Kings Dominion’s outdoor holiday food event. It will feature 25 sweet and savory tastings, festive-themed areas, live shows and 16 popular rides throughout the park.

Reservations for the foodie event open on November 16 for season passholders. Single Day tickets will be available on Nov. 18. You can find more information and reserve your ticket online here.

