8News welcomes John Rogers to the ‘Good Morning Richmond’ anchor desk

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — We’re proud to announce John Rogers as our new ‘Good Morning Richmond’ co-anchor.

John joined us from our sister station, WFLA in Tampa, Florida, where he spent nearly seven years as a fill-in anchor and a Sarasota bureau reporter. John also worked as a fill-in anchor/reporter at WALA in Mobile, Alabama and a weekend anchor/reporter for WCTV in Tallahassee, Florida.

While in the Sunshine State, John covered a variety of stories: from the Parkland massacre to the more bizarre stories Florida has become known for, including a Palmetto woman being surprised by a Spiny-tailed Iguana in her toilet.

John has also interviewed political figures like John McCain and sports figures like Nick Saban and Shaquille O’Neal. He says one of his fondest experiences was meeting Neil Armstrong and interviewing Gene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon.

A military brat, John was born in the country of Panama and moved around the U.S. while his dad was in the Airforce. And he’s not unfamiliar with Virginia … John grew up in Fairfax County.

John shouldn’t have a hard time feeling at home here in Central Virginia, as two of his loves are history and exploring the outdoors.

“I’m so thrilled and honored to be here. I’m going to work hard to earn your trust, and my wife and I are thrilled to call Richmond home,” John told his new co-anchor, Katie Dupree, on 8News at 9.

When asked the most important question of all — his favorite food — John quickly responded, “pizza!”

“I think that we’ll get along well,” Katie responded. “You’ll be a great addition to the team.”

