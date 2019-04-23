8News wins regional Murrow award for ‘Overall Excellence’

by: WRIC Newsroom

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News is proud to be recognized by the Radio Television Digital News Association with two prestigious regional Edward R. Murrow awards.

In addition to being named the ‘Overall Excellence’ winner for Region 12, 8News was also recognized for its ‘Breaking News’ coverage during last September’s tornado outbreak in Central Virginia.

In addition to severe weather coverage, the ‘Overall Excellence’ award also recognizes our ‘Taking Action’ investigations and station community involvement, as well as our daily news coverage, both on air and online. 

These two regional awards are now in consideration for national recognition.  

The National Edward R. Murrow Awards will be announced in June.

Overall Excellence

Breaking News Coverage

