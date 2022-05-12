RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – 9,784 meals were raised in one day during the 8News – Puritan Cleaners Pizza Party for the 100,000 Meals Campaign. The pizza party was a one-day event that was part of the overall two week fundraising campaign.

The idea of the party was a simple trade for lunch. Donors would show up at the Puritan Cleaners location on Staples Mill Road and then make a donation to help Feed More reach those in need. The donation could have been in cans, boxes or jars of food, or money. In return each donor received a slice or two of pizza, as well as a coupon to get a free medium pizza at a later date, thanks to Papa John’s who supplied the pizza.

“We’re just about the community here where a locally owned franchise of Papa John’s” said Stephanie, local owner of Papa John’s, “and when there’s an opportunity to help, food is our business, so if we can help provide food, we’re there.”

People started showing up just before 11 a.m. and the last group came after 1:15 p.m. So, in just a little more than two hours donations came in fast and furious.

Even though the event started at 11 a.m., earlier in the day Gary Glover, the owner of Puritan Cleaners made a big announcement regarding the campaign: “We’re going to start matching the donations for the rest of the campaign, up to $5,000. We hope that will help us put us over the top of the goal of 100,000 meals.”

The community of central Virginia never ceases to amaze Doug Pick, the CEO of Feed More. He has witnessed nearly a decade of giving from the 100,000 Meals Campaign, as well as many other fundraisers that are designed to help Feed More get food into the hands and mouths of those in need. Doug noted that these hard economic times are really putting a pinch in the work that they do.

“We’re really struggling now with this, middle of the grocery store type thing. These food drives and fund drives are so helpful to the supply chain,” he said. “This is hitting the food bank industry and our clients just as badly, if not worse, than others? So, these events and this awareness and this community joining together, is really a testament to all involved and to this wonderful community.”

You can still make a donation to the 8News – Puritan Cleaners 100,000 Meals Campaign, which continues through Saturday, May 14th by clicking on this link.

Remember every dollar that you donate can provide four nutritious meals, so a $25 dollar donation will provide 100 meals. Right now, Puritan Cleaners, is matching every donation dollar for dollar through Saturday. Of course you can always drop off food at any Puritan Cleaners location.