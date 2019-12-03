‘A beautiful thing’: Children given the gift of sight take in Henrico tacky light tour

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Conexus, a local non-profit organization that provides free glasses and eye exams to children in need, has focused on giving the gift of sight this holiday season.

Children helped through Conexus’s Gift of Light program got the chance to put their new frames to the test on Tuesday while checking out the Tacky Light tour in Glen Allen.

8News joined in on the fun to see the children’s priceless reactions when they got a chance to look at the lights, some for the first time with 20-20 vision and others for the very first time.

“They struggle in the classroom because they can’t see, but they struggle in life because they can’t see,” Jeff Baldwin, who is with Conexus, said. “So, to provide them with a brand new pair of glasses with a prescription just for them, is a beautiful thing.”

Out of roughly 3,500 children screened by Conexus per year, 90% need glasses. The non-profit has partnered with three school districts to provide glasses and exams to children who need them.

Micheyla Coleman, a 9-year-old helped through Conexus’ program, couldn’t get her glasses initially because of an insurance loophole but now is sporting blue frames she picked out herself.

“I’ve been taking really good care of them so far,” Coleman told 8News.

Coleman and 12 other children helped through the program checked out a Tacky Light tour in Henrico County. For most, it was the first time seeing lights crystal clear.

“It was kind of hard to see far away, because there was lights far away so it was really hard to see,” Coleman explained while discussing her difficulties with her vision.

“It’s like zoomed in and I can see them a lot,” she said when asked about how her new frames have helped.

You can help give more children the Gift of Light by donating to Conexus on-line through this secure website. Click here to donate today.

