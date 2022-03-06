RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On Sunday, Richmond’s Monroe Park, at the heart of VCU’s campus, was transformed into a who’s-who of Richmond’s homegrown food culture as attendees kicked off Mobile Soul Sunday.

The event, hosted by Richmond Black Restaurant Experience (RBRE) from noon to 5 pm on March 6, featured a variety of food trucks from all across the city.

“It’s an opportunity for the Black restaurant food vendors to come meet the community,” said RBRE co-founder Shemicia ‘Mimi’ Bowen. “And the community to get a little sampling of soul, Caribbean and African vibes.”

One of the vendors was Denise Campbell, co-owner of Traditionz Smokehouse. They’ve attended Mobile Soul Sunday four years in a row, and she said they expect anywhere between 2,000 and 4,00 people.

And those people will have a lot of food to choose from.

“Currently we sell ribs, we sell barbecue, chicken, fish, shrimp, southern cuisine – just a little bit of everything,” Campbell said.

(Photo: Timothy Corley/WRIC)

(Photo: Timothy Corley/WRIC)

If you missed out on Traditionz, don’t worry – in addition to three food trucks, the company has two brick-and-mortar locations, one in Petersburg and one in Richmond’s Southside.

There was more than just food on offer — in addition to clothing vendors from the Richmond night market, community advocates from Richmond Crusade for Voters, the Urban League, and the Capital Area Health Network were there to offer services to the attendees.

In fact, RBRE encourages attendees to head out to participating restaurants all throughout the week. Mobile Soul Sunday is is just the kickoff for the Richmond Black Restaurant Experience, which runs through March 13. You can plan your own tour of Richmond’s local cuisine on the RBRE website.

“The food is the bait, but come out and learn something, meet a new friend, try something that you ordinarily wouldn’t have,” Bowen said.