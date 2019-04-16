‘A lot of fun’: Juan Conde celebrates 20 years on TV with trip back to radio

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Before becoming one of the faces of TV in the River City, Juan Conde made his name in the Richmond area as a radio DJ for Power 92.

As he celebrates 20 years at 8News, Thursday took Juan back to where it all started, by visiting his old stomping grounds at “Radio One.”

And the 8News cameras were rolling to capture it all!

Juan’s radio partner Katie P. was there as well. Together, the two co-hosted a popular morning drive show for years. Juan DJ’ed on the radio airwaves at Power 93 which later became Power 92.

THROWBACK THURSDAY! Look who's back on the mic! Juan Conde 8News returns to the Radio One/KISS FM airwaves! Posted by ABC 8News – WRIC on Thursday, April 18, 2019

Thursday afternoon, listeners couldn’t get wait to phone in.

“Hello, I’m glad to hear Juan in the background,” one caller said. “Thank you, thank you. Bring back memories.”

With his former radio partner Katie P. by his side for the Throwback Thursday edition, the duo spent the hour with KISS FM (99.3-105.7) personality King Tutt, keeping the conversation rolling, as they remembered the good times.

Juan even recounted how he got his start, saying he was given a chance by Ben Miles to work an overnight shift.

For ten years, Juan and Katie P. kept listeners entertained from 6-10 every day on Morning Drive.

“It was really fun to see how much people remembered,” Katie P said. “The things they remembered. You forget what kind of impact you can have on people.”

In 1999, Juan made the transition into TV News as an anchor for WRIC TV8. Twenty years later, he remains one of the most recognizable and admired TV personalities in the Richmond market.

No one knew two decades ago just how the journey would go, but it’s been a wonderful ride for him, his radio listeners as well as his TV followers.

But for one hour, the band was back together — the duo ending the show with their iconic song.

“Its shower time…early in the morning! Time to brush your teeth and wash your face…time to join the human race. Let’s get naked…”

“We were young,” Juan said. “We were having a lot of fun. And we invited people to have fun with us. And they did!”