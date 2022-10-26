ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Some spooky fun is headed to Crozet just in time for Halloween, thanks to the Albemarle County Police Department and its partners.

Halloween Safety Trunk-or-Treat will take place on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Claudius Crozet Park, located on 1075 Park Road.

Guest are invited to experience an evening of pedestrian safety messages, free treats and highlights from local organizations.

More information is available on the event’s Facebook page, or visit here.