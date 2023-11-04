RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Thousands of residents of the greater Richmond area are joining the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s during the morning on Saturday.

The walk is held in partnership between 8News and the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Richmond Chapter. All funds raised through the 1-mile and 2-mile walk — held in the Libbie Mill Midtown area — supports the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association nonprofit.

Participants are also honoring those affected by Alzheimer’s at the Promise Garden ceremony — signifying solidarity in the fight against the disease.

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Nov. 4 (Photo: 8News)

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Nov. 4 (Photo: 8News)

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Nov. 4 (Photo: 8News)

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Nov. 4 (Photo: 8News)

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Nov. 4 (Photo: 8News)

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Nov. 4 (Photo: 8News)

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Nov. 4 (Photo: 8News)

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Nov. 4 (Photo: 8News)

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Nov. 4 (Photo: 8News)

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Nov. 4 (Photo: 8News)

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Nov. 4 (Photo: 8News)

During the ceremony, walkers carry flowers of various colors, each color representing their personal connection to the disease.