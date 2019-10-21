Alzheimer’s Day in RVA brings author of ‘Still Alice’ to Richmond

Alzheimer’s Day in RVA is November 13th at UofR’s Modlin Center, and this year’s keynote speaker will be New York Times Bestselling Author of “Still Alice”, Lisa Genova. “Still Alice” was adapted as a screenplay, and Julianne Moore won the Academy Award for her role as Alice, a 50 year old professor who faced a diagnosis of early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. Lisa’s TED Talk, “What You Can Do to Prevent Alzheimer’s” has been viewed over four million times.

Anyone is welcome at the talk–from those suffering from the disease, to caretakers, friends, and family. The Rick Sharp Alzheimer’s Foundation works with research and advocacy partners to raise awareness and critical funds to help millions who are impacted by Alzheimer’s. The goal of Alzheimer’s Day in RVA is to provide attendees with the most up-to-date research findings, while also raising money. Since the Rick Sharp Alzheimer’s Foundation was founded, it has raised over $2 million.

Lisa Genova’s keynote address will be November 13th at 7pm.

For ticket information, visit https://www.facebook.com/RickSharpAlz/.