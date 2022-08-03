AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An Amelia County boys’ baseball team has secured the title of undefeated champions after bringing home the gold in the 2022 Dixie Youth Division II Majors World Series.

The team of 11- and 12-year-old boys traveled all the way to Anderson, South Carolina, to play ball, and are bringing back the first-place trophy after winning against every team they faced in the series.

The six-day world series began on Friday, July 29, and ended after the Amelia County team’s final 10-5 win against Lunenburg during the championship on Wednesday, August 3.

The Amelia County team is coached by Peter Dietz and Tead Harvie, managed by Mark Borum, and includes Levi Borum, Carson Dietz, Evan Fisher, Taylor Harvie, Jordan Hathaway, Austin Miracle, Carson Roberts, Anthony Rudge, Ben Schenck, Lucas Stocks and Matthew Williams.