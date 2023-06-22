AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Fair season has come early for Amelia County, and crews were hard at work on Thursday making finishing touches before the opening of the Amelia County Fair.

Gates will open at the Amelia Court House — located at 16501 Five Forks Road — at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 22 and will run until Sunday, June 25 for four days of rides, food and fun.

On Thursday, you can come and see your favorite farm friends at the Freckles and Friends Petting Zoo, eat fair food and hop on some rides on the midway.

For those who are coming back from last year, you’ll find a lot of the same vendors, a chainsaw carver, a car show and daily live music.

Guests at the Amelia County Fair can enjoy all their fair food favorites between Thursday, June 22 and Sunday, June 25. Credit: Madison Moore/8News.

The gates will open to the Amelia County Fair midway on Thursday, June 22 at 6 p.m. Credit: Madison Moore/8News.

Crews spent all day setting up and preparing for guests to arrive to the court house on Thursday evening.

“We’ve seen as they’ve put them together, they’re really painted nice and they look good,” Jay Griles, president of the Amelia County Fair Association, said. “We’re excited about the rides this year. And it’s been a while since we’ve had a really strong midway.”

Griles said this year, the fair is also opening a brand new Kids’ Zone with bounce houses, face painting, bubbles and balloon bending. The fee to enter goes to the Amelia County Food Bank.

“We really try to focus on helping the charities in the area and supporting what’s going on in Amelia,” Griles said.

Unlimited ride wristbands are $25 on Thursday and Friday and regular ticket prices will be available on Saturday and Sunday. Children 3 and under get in free.

For a full daily schedule and more information, visit the fair online.