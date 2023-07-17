PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — This year, America’s National Night Out Against Crime will take place Aug. 1.

The movement is designed to strengthen community engagement and local police partnerships, increase crime and drug prevention awareness and send a message to criminals — letting them know neighborhoods are fighting back. The nationwide event was first introduced in 1984 and is held annually on the first Tuesday of August.

“This is an opportunity for us to get out as a community, as law enforcement and engage with our public, become great partners, enhance our relationship and just have some good old fun,” Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian said.

On Tuesday, Aug. 1, local residents and community members across the nation alike will lock their doors, turn on their outside lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and police.

As of this year, more than 150 Virginia cities — including Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico, Hanover, Hopewell and more — are listed as National Night Out participants. Find the full list here.

Residents wishing to host a National Night Out block party or centralized event will need to register ahead of time.

National Night Out 2023 (Photo: Petersburg Bureau of Police)

A national event registration form is available here and will provide a 2023 toolkit, alongside additional information and supplies.