RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s almost November, so you know what that means. Time to get into the holiday spirit! And there’s a perfect event coming to the Richmond Raceway to help you do just that.

The annual Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival is back for its 43rd year starting on Nov. 4 through Nov. 6. The three-day extravaganza is set to commence at the Richmond Raceway Complex, located at 600 East Laburnum Avenue, and will feature hundreds of artists and craftsmen from more than 30 states.

According to a release from the trade show’s organizers, the event is highly rated among Virginians and is meant to display the talents of numerous small business owners and creative craftsmen from across the country. Attendees can expect to find a cornucopia of treasures, including pottery, sculpture, clothing, jewelry, furniture and so much more.

For those who wish to attend, admission is $9 for adults and $1 for children ages 6 through 12. Discounted tickets can be purchased in advance here, and are good for all three days of the show. A free return pass will be provided with each admission ticket.

The hours for each day of the show are as follows:

Friday, Nov. 4: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 6: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.