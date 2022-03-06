RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — The Richmond Department of Public Works is starting up their annual neighborhood clean-up program soon, offering a very important service to residents looking to do some spring cleaning.

On select Saturdays between March 12 and November 19, the city will be collecting bulk items such as furniture, mattresses and appliances left out by residents. Crews will be picking up items left in alleys and wherever else trash is usually placed for collection from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Construction debris, electronics, broken glass and hazardous waste will not be accepted. Only four tires per household will be collected.

Collection will be taking place one neighborhood at a time. The order in which neighborhoods will be serviced is as follows:

• Zone 1: Bellevue/Ginter Park/Washington Park

(Clean-Up dates: March 12 & August 6)

• Zone 2: Northside/Highland Park

(Clean-Up dates: March 19 & August 13)

• Zone 3: Church Hill/Fulton

(Clean-Up dates: March 26 & August 20)

• Zone 4: Newtowne/Carver/Jackson Ward

(Clean-Up dates: April 2 & August 27)

• Zone 5: The Fan/Shaffer

(Clean-Up dates: April 9 & September 10)

• Zone 6: Museum District

(Clean-Up dates: April 23 & September 17)

• Zone 7: Maymont/Byrd Park/Oregon Hill/Carillon

(Clean-Up dates: May 14 & September 24)

• Zone 8: Bellemeade

(Clean-Up dates: May 21 & October 1)

More information can be found on rva.gov/public-works/neighborhoodcleanups or by emailing askpublicworks@rva.gov.